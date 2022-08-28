Nordea Equity Research Lowers Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) to Sell

Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RKWBF. Bank of America lowered shares of Rockwool A/S from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwool A/S from 2,700.00 to 2,100.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Rockwool A/S from 2,000.00 to 1,750.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Rockwool A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,308.75.

Get Rockwool A/S alerts:

Rockwool A/S Stock Performance

RKWBF stock opened at $200.00 on Thursday. Rockwool A/S has a 52-week low of $192.37 and a 52-week high of $531.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.57.

Rockwool A/S Company Profile

Rockwool A/S manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwool A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwool A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.