Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTIC opened at $11.84 on Thursday. Northern Technologies International has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $18.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.71 and a 200 day moving average of $11.43. The company has a market capitalization of $109.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.15.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $18.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Northern Technologies International will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 234.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 14,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 49,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 206,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 14,119 shares during the period. 37.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

