NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.86.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Insider Activity at NorthWestern

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $223,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,885,793.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NorthWestern

NorthWestern Trading Down 0.0 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,514,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,876,000 after purchasing an additional 114,713 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 170,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,622,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,735,000 after purchasing an additional 55,218 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NWE opened at $55.45 on Friday. NorthWestern has a one year low of $53.42 and a one year high of $65.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.26 and a 200-day moving average of $57.68. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.39.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. NorthWestern had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NorthWestern will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NorthWestern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is currently 77.30%.

NorthWestern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

See Also

