Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Short Interest Update

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 83.0% from the July 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Novozymes A/S Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NVZMY traded down $1.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.40. 11,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,067. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.59. Novozymes A/S has a 52-week low of $55.02 and a 52-week high of $83.31.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $613.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.27 million. Novozymes A/S had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 25.74%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novozymes A/S will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novozymes A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $425.00.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein solutions for the food and beverage industry; laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry; agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; bioyield and biocontrol solutions for crops; and grain and technical processing solutions, as well as bio energy solutions for liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, fiber conversion, and biomass conversion.

