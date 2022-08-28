Nuco.cloud Tops One Day Trading Volume of $45,429.00 (NCDT)

Nuco.cloud (NCDT) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 28th. One Nuco.cloud coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nuco.cloud has a market cap of $514,801.29 and approximately $45,429.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nuco.cloud has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005000 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.80 or 0.00829007 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Nuco.cloud Profile

Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,000,000 coins. The official website for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud. Nuco.cloud’s official Twitter account is @CloudNuco. The official message board for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud/news.

Buying and Selling Nuco.cloud

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuco.cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuco.cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nuco.cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

