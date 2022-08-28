Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a drop of 62.1% from the July 31st total of 46,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 53,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Nutriband Stock Performance

Shares of Nutriband stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.20. The company had a trading volume of 30,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,317. The stock has a market cap of $38.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.21. Nutriband has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutriband

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRB. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Nutriband during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Nutriband during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nutriband during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. 0.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutriband Company Profile

Nutriband Inc develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product in development is AVERSA fentanyl, an abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain requiring around the clock opioid therapy.

