Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 82.5% from the July 31st total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 3.1% in the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,111,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,412,000 after buying an additional 33,863 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 30.3% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 303,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 70,613 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 81.7% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 280,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 126,121 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the second quarter valued at about $3,780,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 193,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Price Performance

Shares of NUW stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.98. The company had a trading volume of 11,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,606. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a twelve month low of $13.53 and a twelve month high of $17.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.51.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.