Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the July 31st total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,604,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 22,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Stock Performance

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.22. 56,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,076. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.01. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.55 and a fifty-two week high of $18.60.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

