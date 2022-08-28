Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the July 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOM traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.75. 768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,913. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $16.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.18.

Get Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOM. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 17,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $1,006,000. Institutional investors own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Missouri. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Missouri income taxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.