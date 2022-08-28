Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) Short Interest Down 25.0% in August

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the July 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1607 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 6.9% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 172,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 11,139 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 8,167 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 76.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Trading Down 0.8 %

NXN stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.92. 204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,160. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.16. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $14.50.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Announces Dividend

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

