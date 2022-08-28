nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Acquired by Skba Capital Management LLC

Skba Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 30,878 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 653,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,823,000 after purchasing an additional 274,016 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth $595,000. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NVT traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.98. 397,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,218. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.04. nVent Electric plc has a 52-week low of $29.19 and a 52-week high of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on nVent Electric from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on nVent Electric from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 1,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $56,778.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,275.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 1,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $56,778.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,106 shares in the company, valued at $682,275.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 2,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $99,416.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,192.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,965 shares of company stock worth $288,632 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About nVent Electric

(Get Rating)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.