Nwam LLC Cuts Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Nwam LLC lowered its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,392 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. OTR Global cut shares of Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.26.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $165.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $164.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 305.98, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.08. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.55 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.65, for a total value of $420,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,283,333,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $157,477.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,111,025.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.65, for a total value of $420,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,283,333,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,749 shares of company stock valued at $13,747,316. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

