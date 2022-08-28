Nwam LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Nwam LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGK. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 229.3% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 4.1 %

MGK opened at $200.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $174.24 and a one year high of $266.44.

