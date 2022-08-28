Nwam LLC Grows Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.18.

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 2.3 %

LLY stock opened at $315.56 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $220.20 and a 12 month high of $335.33. The firm has a market cap of $299.84 billion, a PE ratio of 50.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.52%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,120,470.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.84, for a total transaction of $64,436,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,623,810 shares in the company, valued at $32,102,769,860.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 754,125 shares of company stock valued at $243,057,641 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

