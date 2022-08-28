Nwam LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Nwam LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 74.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of KMB opened at $129.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.79. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $117.32 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.93.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.14.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

