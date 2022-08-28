Nwam LLC Has $811,000 Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 61.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.10.

NYSE:MDT opened at $89.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.31 and a 200-day moving average of $99.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $86.70 and a twelve month high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.28%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

