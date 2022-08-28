Nwam LLC Increases Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Nwam LLC grew its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 7.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,511,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 23.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,774 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,319,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 12.6% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 652.2% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,995,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACN. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $360.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Accenture Stock Performance

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,680,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACN stock opened at $298.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a one year low of $261.77 and a one year high of $417.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $294.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.14.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.