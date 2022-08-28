Nwam LLC Purchases 1,534 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,025 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 164,095 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $16,928,000 after purchasing an additional 24,879 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 813,545 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $83,925,000 after purchasing an additional 15,916 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,918 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 124,530 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $12,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Down 2.0 %

CVS stock opened at $100.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.61. The company has a market capitalization of $131.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $81.78 and a 12 month high of $111.25.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

