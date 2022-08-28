Nwam LLC Purchases 1,838 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Nwam LLC lifted its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,057,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,406,509.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,057,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,406,509.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,002,500 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Performance

NYSE SO opened at $78.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.34. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $60.99 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Southern from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.64.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

