Nwam LLC Purchases 3,878 Shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) by 82.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Nwam LLC owned 0.07% of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NXTG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 556.1% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 232,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,246,000 after acquiring an additional 49,228 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 440,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,365,000 after acquiring an additional 40,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 128,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXTG opened at $64.82 on Friday. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 12 month low of $62.53 and a 12 month high of $83.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.06.

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.553 per share. This is an increase from First Trust IndXX NextG ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%.

