Nwam LLC Reduces Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Nwam LLC lessened its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 90,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,142,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 8.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 67,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,981,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 51,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT stock opened at $191.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $185.48 and a 200-day moving average of $202.44. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.08 and a 12-month high of $237.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $101.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Caterpillar to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.38.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

See Also

