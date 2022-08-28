Nwam LLC Sells 3,055 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Nwam LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,055 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of JNK opened at $93.59 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $89.81 and a 52-week high of $110.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.90 and its 200-day moving average is $97.46.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.