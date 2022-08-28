Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Stock Down 1.1 %

NYMX stock opened at $0.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average of $0.93. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $2.27.

Get Nymox Pharmaceutical alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nymox Pharmaceutical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NYMX. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at $137,000. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at $96,000. WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at $53,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 1.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nymox Pharmaceutical

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia, and Phase II clinical trials for low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.