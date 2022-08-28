Observer (OBSR) Market Cap Achieves $8.94 Million

Observer (OBSR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. In the last seven days, Observer has traded 3% higher against the dollar. Observer has a market capitalization of $8.94 million and approximately $31,059.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Observer coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Observer Profile

Observer (OBSR) is a coin. It was first traded on October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,587,080,871 coins. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR. The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org.

Buying and Selling Observer

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

