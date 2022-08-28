Observer (OBSR) Price Up 13.7% This Week

Observer (OBSR) traded up 12.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One Observer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Observer has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar. Observer has a total market capitalization of $9.82 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Observer

OBSR is a coin. It was first traded on October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,587,080,871 coins. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR. The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1.

Buying and Selling Observer

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Observer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Observer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

