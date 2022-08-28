Offshift Trading 6% Lower This Week (XFT)

Offshift (XFT) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One Offshift coin can now be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00002551 BTC on popular exchanges. Offshift has a market cap of $3.06 million and approximately $64,641.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Offshift has traded 6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,071.74 or 0.99761068 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00055154 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004964 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001266 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00025024 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004827 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001383 BTC.

About Offshift

Offshift is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,963,000 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift. The official website for Offshift is offshift.io.

Offshift Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

