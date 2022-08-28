OIN Finance (OIN) Price Down 20.9% Over Last Week

OIN Finance (OIN) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 27th. One OIN Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0236 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, OIN Finance has traded down 20.9% against the US dollar. OIN Finance has a total market capitalization of $779,184.31 and $14,814.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005026 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004992 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004051 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002553 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00129177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00032557 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00083772 BTC.

About OIN Finance

OIN Finance is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,950,759 coins. OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here. OIN Finance’s official website is oin.finance. OIN Finance’s official message board is medium.com/oin-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using US dollars.

