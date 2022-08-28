Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Shares Bought by Wisconsin Capital Management LLC

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) by 852.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165,723 shares during the period. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of OLO worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OLO. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of OLO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OLO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of OLO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of OLO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OLO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OLO shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on OLO from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded OLO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on OLO from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded OLO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.40.

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer purchased 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $247,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 470,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,583,495.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 3,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $40,501.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,094.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer purchased 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $247,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 470,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,583,495.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,655 shares of company stock worth $314,926. 40.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OLO traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.70. 1,464,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,686,896. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.48 and a beta of 1.24. Olo Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $49.00.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.83 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 22.06%. OLO’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Olo Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

