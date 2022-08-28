OMG Network Market Capitalization Hits $250.27 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. In the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. OMG Network has a market cap of $250.27 million and approximately $21.41 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network coin can currently be bought for $1.78 or 0.00008932 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00206159 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000291 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OMG Network Coin Profile

OMG Network (OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network.

OMG Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

