OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,400 shares, a decline of 34.0% from the July 31st total of 120,300 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on OncoSec Medical in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

OncoSec Medical Price Performance

ONCS traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,675. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.87. The stock has a market cap of $26.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.89. OncoSec Medical has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $2.42.

Institutional Trading of OncoSec Medical

OncoSec Medical ( NASDAQ:ONCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that OncoSec Medical will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in OncoSec Medical by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OncoSec Medical in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in OncoSec Medical by 653.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 334,849 shares in the last quarter. 13.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OncoSec Medical Company Profile

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

Further Reading

