OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,400 shares, a decline of 34.0% from the July 31st total of 120,300 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on OncoSec Medical in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
OncoSec Medical Price Performance
ONCS traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,675. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.87. The stock has a market cap of $26.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.89. OncoSec Medical has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $2.42.
Institutional Trading of OncoSec Medical
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in OncoSec Medical by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OncoSec Medical in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in OncoSec Medical by 653.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 334,849 shares in the last quarter. 13.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
OncoSec Medical Company Profile
OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.
Further Reading
