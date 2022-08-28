Onooks (OOKS) Price Tops $0.23 on Major Exchanges

Onooks (OOKS) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 27th. One Onooks coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001130 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Onooks has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. Onooks has a market capitalization of $2.53 million and $62,216.00 worth of Onooks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005002 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001676 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002229 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $165.77 or 0.00829147 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Onooks Coin Profile
Onooks’ total supply is 12,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,221,615 coins. Onooks’ official Twitter account is @onooksdev. The Reddit community for Onooks is https://reddit.com/r/onooks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Onooks
