Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $6.56 Million Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,799 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $6,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 864.7% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Greycroft LP acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 255.1% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Stock Down 4.5 %

TWLO opened at $72.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.08 and a 200 day moving average of $116.90. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.53. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.10 and a 12 month high of $373.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $943.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.97 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.05%. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -4.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $71,012.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,420,815.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Twilio news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $71,012.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,420,815.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $283,497.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,722,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,148. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TWLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $245.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.20.

Twilio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Further Reading

