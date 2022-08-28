Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Oragenics Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE:OGEN opened at $0.33 on Thursday. Oragenics has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.07.

About Oragenics

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

