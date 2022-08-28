Oraichain Token Market Capitalization Achieves $15.42 Million (ORAI)

Oraichain Token (ORAI) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Oraichain Token has a total market cap of $15.42 million and approximately $636,647.00 worth of Oraichain Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Oraichain Token has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. One Oraichain Token coin can currently be bought for $7.54 or 0.00018172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005006 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005001 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004075 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00129518 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00032588 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00083880 BTC.

Oraichain Token Coin Profile

ORAI is a coin. Oraichain Token’s total supply is 19,779,272 coins and its circulating supply is 2,044,424 coins. Oraichain Token’s official Twitter account is @oraichain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oraichain Token is orai.io. Oraichain Token’s official message board is medium.com/oraichain.

Buying and Selling Oraichain Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Oraichain (orai.io) is a data oracle platform that aggregates and connects Artificial Intelligence APIs to smart contracts and regular applications. “

According to CryptoCompare, "Oraichain (orai.io) is a data oracle platform that aggregates and connects Artificial Intelligence APIs to smart contracts and regular applications."

