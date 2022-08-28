Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Orca Energy Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ORXGF opened at $3.86 on Friday. Orca Energy Group has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $4.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.97.
About Orca Energy Group
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orca Energy Group (ORXGF)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Orca Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orca Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.