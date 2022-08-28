Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Orca Energy Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ORXGF opened at $3.86 on Friday. Orca Energy Group has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $4.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.97.

About Orca Energy Group

Orca Energy Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas to the power and industrial sectors in Tanzania. It principally holds interests in the Songo Songo natural gas field located to the south of Dar Es Salaam. The company was formerly known as Orca Exploration Group Inc and changed its name to Orca Energy Group Inc in July 2020.

