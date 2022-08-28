Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Short Interest Down 63.9% in August

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 261,800 shares, a decrease of 63.9% from the July 31st total of 724,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 854,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orchard Therapeutics
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 62.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,052,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 403,116 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 144.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,986,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 1,172,263 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 19.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 749,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 124,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $106,000. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.
Orchard Therapeutics Stock Down 3.6 %
Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile
Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orchard Therapeutics (ORTX)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.