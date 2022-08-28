Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Short Interest Down 63.9% in August

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 261,800 shares, a decrease of 63.9% from the July 31st total of 724,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 854,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orchard Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 62.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,052,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 403,116 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 144.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,986,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 1,172,263 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 19.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 749,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 124,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $106,000. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

Orchard Therapeutics Stock Down 3.6 %

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

ORTX traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.55. The stock had a trading volume of 222,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,351. The company has a market capitalization of $69.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.80. Orchard Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.65.

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

