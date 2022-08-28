OREO 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $330.00 (ORE)

OREO (ORE) traded up 42% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. OREO has a market capitalization of $25.09 and approximately $330.00 worth of OREO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OREO has traded 50% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OREO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OREO Coin Profile

OREO (ORE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. OREO’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,896,174 coins. OREO’s official Twitter account is @OreoDefi.

Buying and Selling OREO

According to CryptoCompare, “Galactrum is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2v2 (ASIC-resistant) algorithm. It features a network of masternodes, coin mixing and transaction locking. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OREO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OREO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OREO using one of the exchanges listed above.

