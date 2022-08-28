OriginTrail Market Capitalization Tops $79.35 Million (TRAC)

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 28th. OriginTrail has a market capitalization of $79.35 million and $1.06 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OriginTrail has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. One OriginTrail coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OriginTrail alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005019 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005036 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005015 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004066 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002565 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00129189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00032254 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00083948 BTC.

OriginTrail Coin Profile

OriginTrail (TRAC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 365,438,455 coins. OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail.

Buying and Selling OriginTrail

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OriginTrail should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OriginTrail using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OriginTrail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OriginTrail and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.