Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00-$2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.29. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Orion Engineered Carbons Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock opened at $17.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.60. Orion Engineered Carbons has a fifty-two week low of $13.84 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $541.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.76 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orion Engineered Carbons Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.80%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Orion Engineered Carbons from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Insider Activity at Orion Engineered Carbons

In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, CEO Corning F. Painter purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.77 per share, with a total value of $503,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 610,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,234,144.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,851 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,026 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

Featured Articles

