Orion Protocol Price Hits $1.16 on Major Exchanges (ORN)

Orion Protocol (ORN) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. Orion Protocol has a total market capitalization of $39.67 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orion Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $1.16 or 0.00005815 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Orion Protocol has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Orion Protocol Coin Profile

ORN is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,146,255 coins. The official website for Orion Protocol is www.orionprotocol.io/orn. The official message board for Orion Protocol is blog.orionprotocol.io. Orion Protocol’s official Twitter account is @orion_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Orion Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “At the core of Orion Protocol is the ORN token. Orion has ensured deep utility of the token across the entire protocol, integrating it into all main transactions to take the form of an internal currency or utility token. Orion Terminal seamlessly aggregates bottomless liquidity from all major exchanges, centralized + decentralized: providing rich trading tools in one easy to use platform. Following a hack on KuCoin Exchange, Orion Protocol has reissued ORN tokens via a token swap, with automatic distribution of new tokens to all ORN holders. A number of assets held on KuCoin were affected, including 3.8 million ORN and Orion Protocol decided to reissue all ORN tokens 1:1 via a token swap. Find all info regarding the ORN token swap here. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orion Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orion Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

