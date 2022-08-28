Pacific Assets Trust (LON:PAC) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $326.06

Shares of Pacific Assets Trust plc (LON:PAC – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 326.06 ($3.94) and traded as high as GBX 343 ($4.14). Pacific Assets Trust shares last traded at GBX 340.50 ($4.11), with a volume of 38,139 shares trading hands.

Pacific Assets Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £411.86 million and a P/E ratio of 1,098.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 326.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 323.30.

Insider Activity at Pacific Assets Trust

In related news, insider Andrew Impey acquired 10,000 shares of Pacific Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 336 ($4.06) per share, with a total value of £33,600 ($40,599.32).

Pacific Assets Trust Company Profile

Pacific Assets Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. It is managed by First State Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the Asia-Pacific region, excluding Japan, Australia, and New Zealand. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

