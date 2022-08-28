Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,700 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the July 31st total of 166,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Panbela Therapeutics Trading Down 5.5 %

NASDAQ PBLA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,707. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.53. Panbela Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $2.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Panbela Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

About Panbela Therapeutics

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on developing disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company focuses on diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer, as well as neoadjuvant pancreatic cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, and other agents in other cancer indications.

