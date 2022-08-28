Parachute Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (PAR)

Parachute (PAR) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. During the last seven days, Parachute has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One Parachute coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Parachute has a market capitalization of $446,460.16 and $66,229.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00030199 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded up 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000081 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004545 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Parachute Profile

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 878,603,675 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken.

Buying and Selling Parachute

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

According to CryptoCompare, "Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. "

