Pax Dollar (USDP) Hits Market Cap of $945.04 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 27th. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $945.04 million and approximately $5.75 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004999 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00054620 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000251 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 coins. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@PaxosStandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard. The official website for Pax Dollar is paxos.com/standard.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

