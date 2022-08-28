Pax Dollar (USDP) Hits Market Cap of $945.04 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 27th. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $945.04 million and approximately $5.75 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004999 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded up 0% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Arweave (AR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00054620 BTC.
- Carry (CRE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000251 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000232 BTC.
- Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000402 BTC.
- Witnet (WIT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC.
- Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000048 BTC.
- Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- Project Pai (PAI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- HitChain (HIT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Pax Dollar Profile
Pax Dollar is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 coins. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@PaxosStandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard. The official website for Pax Dollar is paxos.com/standard.
Buying and Selling Pax Dollar
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.