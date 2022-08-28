Peanut (NUX) Price Down 13.5% Over Last Week

Peanut (NUX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. In the last week, Peanut has traded down 13.5% against the dollar. Peanut has a market cap of $117,338.80 and approximately $192,369.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peanut coin can currently be purchased for $0.0124 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Grid+ (GRID) traded up 392,800.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,021.76 or 0.10148701 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005023 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005019 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004112 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002566 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00129136 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00032536 BTC.

Peanut Coin Profile

NUX is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade.

Peanut Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peanut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peanut using one of the exchanges listed above.

