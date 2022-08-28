Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Shares of PGC opened at $34.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.37. The company has a market capitalization of $629.01 million, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.71 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $61.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.40 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 25.56%. Research analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is currently 6.04%.

In other news, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $126,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,738.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 3,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $103,849.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,946.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $126,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,179 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,738.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 14,958 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

