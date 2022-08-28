Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC Invests $295,000 in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,428,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,146,000 after purchasing an additional 809,543 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,957,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,456,000 after purchasing an additional 146,651 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,017,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,714,000 after purchasing an additional 151,841 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 26.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,678,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,273,000 after purchasing an additional 567,407 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,506,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,800 shares during the period.

Vistra Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $24.93 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $27.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Vistra

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.184 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.06%.

In other Vistra news, CFO James A. Burke bought 18,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.01 per share, with a total value of $396,180.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,340. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Vistra news, CFO James A. Burke bought 18,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.01 per share, with a total value of $396,180.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,340. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 6,300 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $142,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,300 shares in the company, valued at $594,380. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 62,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,441,460 in the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VST shares. TheStreet downgraded Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vistra from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

