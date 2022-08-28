Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xperi during the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Xperi by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 243,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Xperi by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Xperi in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,846,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xperi in the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XPER. Stephens assumed coverage on Xperi in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Xperi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Shares of Xperi stock opened at $15.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.11. Xperi Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $21.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -41.53 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -52.63%.

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Intellectual Property Licensing segment primarily licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand.

