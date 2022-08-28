Pepemon Pepeballs Reaches Market Cap of $320,859.62 (PPBLZ)

Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. Pepemon Pepeballs has a total market cap of $320,859.62 and $213.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can now be purchased for about $22.92 or 0.00114468 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded down 8.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005014 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004080 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002554 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00129599 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00032736 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00083662 BTC.

Pepemon Pepeballs Profile

Pepemon Pepeballs (CRYPTO:PPBLZ) is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance.

Buying and Selling Pepemon Pepeballs

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepemon Pepeballs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the exchanges listed above.

