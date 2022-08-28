Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.24-$4.36 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $907.00 million-$923.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $932.62 million. Perficient also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.08-$1.12 EPS.

Perficient Trading Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ:PRFT traded down $3.15 on Friday, reaching $80.75. 172,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,628. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.72 and its 200-day moving average is $98.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Perficient has a 1-year low of $79.85 and a 1-year high of $153.28.

Get Perficient alerts:

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $222.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.07 million. Perficient had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

PRFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Perficient from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Perficient to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Perficient in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Perficient from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $117.71.

In related news, Director Romil Bahl acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.89 per share, for a total transaction of $44,445.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,449 shares in the company, valued at $128,801.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perficient

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Perficient by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 100,561 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $9,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Perficient by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 369,716 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $33,900,000 after purchasing an additional 42,316 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Perficient by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,464 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Perficient by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,042 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Perficient by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 425,220 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $38,988,000 after purchasing an additional 10,318 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perficient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.